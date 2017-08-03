Mallorca

Spanish police arrest British art collector’s disgruntled employee for alleged theft in Mallorca

Thursday, 03 August 2017
&#039;PRICELESS&#039;: The Jean-Michel Basquiat painting 'PRICELESS': The Jean-Michel Basquiat painting Guardia Civil

A 67 year-old British woman has been accused of stealing a ‘priceless’ Jean-Michel Basquiat painting  from a private collector and entrepreneur, also British, who she worked for in Mallorca.

The woman allegedly stole the artwork with the intention of demanding a ransom for its safe return.

The unnamed woman told police she took the painting to prompt the art collector to pay her €30,000 she claimed she was owed.

The collector alerted the police that the artwork was missing and, in a matter of hours, the woman was detained and the painting was located in a  house in Pollença.

