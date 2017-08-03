Spanish police arrest British art collector’s disgruntled employee for alleged theft in Mallorca

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Calle Moscatel 10, Poligono Ind. Arroyo de la Miel, 29631 Benalmadena, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 67 year-old British woman has been accused of stealing a ‘priceless’ Jean-Michel Basquiat painting from a private collector and entrepreneur, also British, who she worked for in Mallorca.
The woman allegedly stole the artwork with the intention of demanding a ransom for its safe return.
The unnamed woman told police she took the painting to prompt the art collector to pay her €30,000 she claimed she was owed.
The collector alerted the police that the artwork was missing and, in a matter of hours, the woman was detained and the painting was located in a house in Pollença.
