Mallorca

Marbella team competes in Mapfre Copa del Rey regatta in Mallorca

By John Smith Wednesday, 02 August 2017 18:27 0
Bruno Filippone, Mayor Bernal and Pepequín Orbaneja Bruno Filippone, Mayor Bernal and Pepequín Orbaneja Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA MAYOR, José Bernal, met with the 'Marbella Team', which will be competing in Mallorca to retain the Mapfre Copa del Rey Cup.

Representing the team were co-owner, Pepequín Orbaneja, and the president of the Da Bruno restaurant group and one of the sponsors, Bruno Filippone prior to their journey to Palma for the regatta which runs until next Saturday.

The mayor praised the team saying "it is a privilege to have a team that is bearing the name of Marbella around the world with something as close to the city as are water sports."

Mr Orbaneja, for his part, thanked the Council for its support and stressed that "it is an honour to be able to defend the name of Marbella in all races in which we participate."

He continued "it is a challenge to try to try to win the title of champions in the Copa del Rey Mapfre again because it would be the first time in the history of the championship that a boat wins the victory two times in a row."

