Tragedy in Mallorca as two-year-old on holiday drowns in villa's swimming pool

A TWO-YEAR-OLD has drowned in a swimming pool in Mallorca while on holiday with his family.

According to reports his parents woke up at 8.30am today (July 31) to find their child wasn’t in his room. After searching the Llucmajor villa they found him in the pool and called emergency services, who could not save his life.

Authorities launched an investigation into the child’s death, however all signs reportedly point towards an accident.

The minor became the 23rd child to drown in Spain since the start of 2017.