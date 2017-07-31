Mallorca

Muzzled: Tame bull planned for Fornalutx correbou

By Matthew Elliott Monday, 31 July 2017 15:57 2 comments
UNFAIR GAME: Fornalutx correbou to change dramatically. UNFAIR GAME: Fornalutx correbou to change dramatically. Facebook/Iniciativa Ciudadana 337

A TAME bull will be used during the Fornalutx correbou (bull run) in September.

The decision comes after a new animal protection law banned the harming of bulls during fights and other traditional events.

Fornalutx's correbou spectacle has persisted for more than a century. But the council couldn’t prove that it had taken place every single year for 100 years, and therefore gain protected status a cultural heritage.

For the first time in history, this year a tame bull will be borrowed from a local farmer. Instead of being slaughtered it will be returned to the farmer after the event.

Mayor Antoni Aguilo has said the controversial law, which passed in the Balearic Parliament last month, spelled the end for the Fornalutx correbou. The mayor believes the event will fail financially as bull spectacle enthusiasts ignore the watered down affair.

Animal rights groups have welcomed the decision, arguing that the bull suffers humiliation at the hands of spectators before it is killed.

Tags
« Palma Aquarium to care for sick turtles from Ibiza and Menorca Tragedy in Mallorca as two-year-old on holiday drowns in villa's swimming pool »

Related items

Comments (2)

  1. felipe

And the Mayor who should be giving a good example is more interested in the financial status…not with welfare of animal rights…
Nothing surprising about the greed in this government…seems to be the norm here…

 
  1. #10049
  1. wyn

it's not good enough. Stop it completely. FOREVER. Spend money Mr Mayor on DECENT tourist attractions, people won't stay away if you STOP CRUELTY.

 
  1. #10042
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should horses be bred for food as they are in areas such as Valencia?

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Minor fractures her pelvis in an alleged #sexualassault in #Marbella https://t.co/8gWhdK73uv
About 3 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Almeria man faces #animalabuse charges for keeping dogs in shocking conditions https://t.co/hqRpi97E1M
About 3 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Should horses be bred for food as they are in areas such as Valencia?
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Devil of a heatwave to sweep Spain with 70 severe weather alerts issued

Teenagers catch rabies after having sex with a donkey

Spanish airports to be hit by 25 days of strikes as unions announce dates

Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm balcony death: Woman 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

WATCH: Brits in the sun laid bare in The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort

WATCH: Rowdy hen party kicked off Ryanair flight to Alicante

WATCH: Group of seven attack man outside Costa Blanca bar

Alicante airport security staff threaten strikes

WATCH: Floods and lightning storms hit Marina Alta, toppling fair rides and devouring beaches