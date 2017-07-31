Muzzled: Tame bull planned for Fornalutx correbou

A TAME bull will be used during the Fornalutx correbou (bull run) in September.

The decision comes after a new animal protection law banned the harming of bulls during fights and other traditional events.

Fornalutx's correbou spectacle has persisted for more than a century. But the council couldn’t prove that it had taken place every single year for 100 years, and therefore gain protected status a cultural heritage.

For the first time in history, this year a tame bull will be borrowed from a local farmer. Instead of being slaughtered it will be returned to the farmer after the event.

Mayor Antoni Aguilo has said the controversial law, which passed in the Balearic Parliament last month, spelled the end for the Fornalutx correbou. The mayor believes the event will fail financially as bull spectacle enthusiasts ignore the watered down affair.

Animal rights groups have welcomed the decision, arguing that the bull suffers humiliation at the hands of spectators before it is killed.