Palma Aquarium to care for sick turtles from Ibiza and Menorca

THANKS to a new agreement signed between the Palma Aquarium and shipping company Baleària injured sea turtles from Ibiza and Menorca will be transported to Palma for treatment.
The recovery centre at Palma Aquarium is a not for profit Foundation for the protection of the environment and will receive any injured of sick turtles which will be nursed back to health before being returned to the Balearic Sea.
