Mallorca

Palma Aquarium to care for sick turtles from Ibiza and Menorca

By John Smith Wednesday, 26 July 2017 18:59 0
Returning a recovered turtle to the sea Returning a recovered turtle to the sea Palma Aquarium Foundation

THANKS to a new agreement signed between the Palma Aquarium and shipping company Baleària injured sea turtles from Ibiza and Menorca will be transported to Palma for treatment.

The recovery centre at Palma Aquarium is a not for profit Foundation for the protection of the environment and will receive any injured of sick turtles which will be nursed back to health before being returned to the Balearic Sea.

