Man arrested in Mallorca over social media hate storm

By Liam Griffin June 28, 2017 0
NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a man in Palma, Mallorca, for publishing more than 4,000 hate messages on social media targeting LGBTQ, religious and ethnic minorities.

Among the more offensive messages was the pro-Nazi tweet “Adolf Hitler’s project was good for Europe.”

Madrid LGBT association ‘Arcopoli’ contacted the police over another message which read: “You have to build a barracks, install showers with cyclone gas and eliminate homosexuals as if they were cockroaches.”

“The user had an intense activity on Twitter,” said National Police, adding that “most of his comments published on social media were direct attacks against minorities.”

 “You have to create centres for moral re-education so that homosexuals can cure their disease, and if they cannot heal, hang them from cranes,” read another tweet.

According to a recent government report, a total of 1,272 hate crimes were registered in Spain last year. Of these, 18 per cent were related to sexual identity or orientation, a 36 per cent rise compared to 2015.

Arcopoli announced a campaign against harassment through social media networks in late 2016 after members received hate messages including “we have to go kill them” and “this homemade bomb will be used against you.” 

