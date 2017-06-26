Sad ending for shark that caused alarm on Mallorca beaches

A TWO-METRE long blue shark that caused panic amongst bathers on a beach in Illetas, Mallorca at the weekend has been put down by experts.

Technicians from the Palma Aquarium rescue team decided to euthanise the shark after a thorough evaluation.

The shark had been sighted off the coast on five occasions over the weekend.

The experts discovered a hook in the mouth of the fish and they took the decision to put it down so as not to prolong unnecessary suffering.