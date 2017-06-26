Sad ending for shark that caused alarm on Mallorca beaches

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Calle Moscatel 10, Poligono Ind. Arroyo de la Miel, 29631 Benalmadena, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A TWO-METRE long blue shark that caused panic amongst bathers on a beach in Illetas, Mallorca at the weekend has been put down by experts.
Technicians from the Palma Aquarium rescue team decided to euthanise the shark after a thorough evaluation.
The shark had been sighted off the coast on five occasions over the weekend.
The experts discovered a hook in the mouth of the fish and they took the decision to put it down so as not to prolong unnecessary suffering.
Yup, that's a shark! Never seen a beach clear so quickly! #illetes #illetesbeach #shark #jaws pic.twitter.com/qUjfPQS1Bc— Tim Prottey-Jones (@TimProtteyJones) June 24, 2017
