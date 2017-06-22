Sordid orgy scandal erupts in Mallorca

WITNESSES in one of Mallorca’s biggest ever criminal cases have given sworn testimony that two of the island’s top politicians enjoyed drugfuelled orgies with a notorious gangster.

Member of the Balearic parliament and former Palma councillor Alvaro Gijon has offered to perform toxicology tests and categorically denies ever using prostitutes or drugs.

He and former Balearic Island Prime Minister Jose Maria Rodriguez are senior figures within the conservative Popular Party.

On Tuesday Mallorca’s criminal court revealed that key witnesses had accused both men of rubbing shoulders with Tolo Cursach.

The jailed nightclub owner, known as the Godfather of the island’s party scene faces 80 years in prison over organised crime, drug trafficking and murder charges.

Judges are believed to attach great credibility to the testimony of the two witnesses. So much so that they had no qualms about making the shocking allegations public.

The witnesses have reportedly detailed specific dates and locations of multiple occasions when the two politicians allegedly snorted cocaine and romped with prostitutes with Cursach funding the orgies.

Details were even offered about the politicians’ chauffeurs and their apparently strange and dangerous sexual fetishes.

Local media have had a field day with Alvaro Gijon forced to offer a full statement denying the charges and refusing to resign.

He said it was “perverse” being forced to prove the unproveable, he had never engaged with drugs or prostitutes, and that the testimony was destroying his family. Meanwhile Cursach is awaiting trial in a mainland jail.