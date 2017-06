A man can be seen wielding a chair in the streets

STREET fights involving England and Scotland fans broke out in Magaluf on Saturday (June 10).

Clashes kicked off after the end of the 2-2 World Cup group stage match which saw rival fans throwing chairs and trading blows in the middle of the Mallorca town.

Footage also showed some people lying on the floor unconscious.

At the end of the video, “Scotland, Scotland!” chants can be heard as the England fans back away.