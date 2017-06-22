Naked Brit joggers fined in Mallorca

MILDLY surprised locals had the luck of seeing 18 British men jogging stark naked in broad daylight to go skinny dipping in Palma Nova.

Calvia police have confirmed that all 18 tourists, who left their Magaluf hotel in the nude, had been identified and fined for their behaviour.

Their exploits last Friday were caught on camera, with the now trending footage seriously undermining Calvia council's much ballyhooed zero tolerance policy towards indecency.

Local Ciudadanos politician Carlos Tarancon has called on the council to prosecute the men on criminal charges if it could be proven that any children witnessed the incident.

"Anti-social behaviour of this kind should be met with zero tolerance" he said, while urging local residents to report similar incidents to the police.

The men have reportedly apologised for their actions. Fines may have ranged between €100 and €600 each under current indecency laws.

The embarrassing incident comes as the now traditional images of Brits behaving badly on Magaluf's Punta Ballena strip surface in the UK press. Photos of half-naked, half-cut tourists sprawled on the street will doubtlessly provoke more soul searching among Calvia council chiefs.

Calvia is in the midst of a major effort to reinvent Magaluf as a more family orientated resort. But their message has clearly been lost in translation.