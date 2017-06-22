British man's 'sex game' defence rejected by Mallorca prosecutors

A BRITISH expat faces murder charges after Mallorca prosecutors rejected his defence that he accidentally killed his wife during a sex game.

Warren Lyttle, who owns a Costa de la Calma home, has been locked up for 18 months while police investigated the death of wife Lisa Jane.

The Londoner, 49, who regularly visited her husband on the island, was asphyxiated by a phone charger in January 2016.

Lyttle, 51, told police the couple were playing a sadomasochistic sex game and that she had asked to be strangled.

On Monday state prosecutors confirmed they didn’t believe Lyttles story and will soon set a date for a Palma murder trial.

The car salesman faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

A disheveled Lyttle was last seen being escorted by police to a Palma courtroom the morning after Lisa Jane’s death.

He called emergency services at 3.20am to request paramedics, with reports at the time suggesting that he confessed to her killing.

During police interrogations, however, he was adamant her death was a tragic consequence of a sex game gone wrong. There have been unconfirmed reports that the two were rowing at the time.

Prosecutors are expected to make the case that Lyttle attacked his wife from behind with the charger, with the sole intention of killing her.

At the time, Calvia Town Hall released a statement condemning what it described as an act of violence.