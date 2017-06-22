Fugitive child abuser jailed in Mallorca

A SADISTIC paedophile who performed on the X-Factor in Britain while on the run from Spanish police had his 23-year sentence confirmed by a Mallorca court.

Manuel Pons Sanchez, 46, was found guilty of raping and abusing his daughter.

She was aged just six when the four-year campaign of terror began.

Sanchez, who worked as a hospital porter in Merseyside while a fugitive, was caged last August for the horrific crimes on his home island of Menorca.

He beat and raped Natalia, now aged 22, tying her to a bed and leaving her suffering from crippling anxiety.

Shockingly she was also raped by her uncle and mother’s boyfriend as well as her singer father.

Sanchez made it to the Boot Camp stage of the popular reality show.

Judge Simon Cowell told him “we like you” after his 2009 audition.

Sanchez even played Fawlty Towers character

Manuel in a comedy sketch with Holly Willoughby on spin-off show the Xtra Factor.

Natalia’s mother reported his crimes to Spanish police in 2007, three years after he fled to Liverpool.

But it wasn’t until 2016, after over a decade living in Britain, that the law caught up with Sanchez when he applied for a British passport.

Defence lawyers tried to reduce the sentence, one of the longest ever dished out on the Balearic Islands, because of the time it took to get the case to trial.

On Tuesday Supreme Court judges in Palma rejected the appeal after hearing harrowing testimony from his traumatised victim.