Elderly couple's bodies found partially eaten by pet dogs in Mallorca

A DAUGHTER who went to her parents’ country house near Llucmajor after becoming worried about them found the elderly couple dead in the garden.

Their corpses were in a serious state of decay and had been mostly eaten by their seven starving dogs.

The horrific discovery was made on Tuesday, roughly two months after the locals, aged 75, are believed to have died.

A preliminary Guardia Civil investigation found that both had died a natural death. The husband died first.

Days later his wife, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, also died with no one to look after her.

Neither the daughter, nor the rest of the family or neighbours, had much contact with the couple so their deaths went unnoticed.