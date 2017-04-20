Strikes to follow after Easter chaos in Mallorca

QUEUE'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING: Easter bedlam at Palma airport

BAGGAGE handlers are to strike at Palma de Mallorca airport at the end of April and throughout May.

The strikes on April 29, May 3, 18, and 28 are likely to result in queues and delays for travellers passing through the Balearic hub.

Two unions are leading the outcry, which is focused on workers’ rights during the upcoming summer season, which promises to break all records.

Employees are up in arms over their lack of job security in the face of such success, with zero-hours contracts offered to seasonal staff, who work an average of 15 hours per week.

Those who are on year-round fixed contracts are constantly pressurised to switch to zero-hours deals or directly leave the company, say union leaders.

The announcement follows a chaotic Easter Saturday which saw thousands of British travellers facing huge delays at passport control due to “increased security checks” according to a statement from low cost carrier Jet2.

Several readers contacted the Euro Weekly News to share their frustration, with one describing the queue as being “over 100 yards long,” before blaming a new “photo and fingerprint procedure similar to machines at Stansted airport.”

Olli Astley tweeted: “People passing out and huge problems at Palma airport, staff have no clue what’s happening.” Ann Marie Mallon added: “What is happening at Palma airport? Medics even on standby as people were fainting.”

It is estimated over 800,000 people passed through over the Easter weekend.