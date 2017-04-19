Brit killed by drink and drug-fuelled driver in Mallorca

AN 86-year-old British cyclist was killed when a drink and drug-fuelled driver crashed into him in Port d'Alcudia on April 18. The horrific incident occurred just after 2pm, and the Brit is believed to have died on the spot.

Police immediately arrested the driver, a 48-year-old Spanish man from Alcudia, who tested positive for alcohol and cocaine and has already appeared before an Inca court.

He was driving a 4x4 at the time. Police say the cyclist was riding correctly and that the responsibility is solely the drivers.

The crash happened on the busy Ma-12 road connecting Alcudia with Arta, a popular but often dangerous spot for cyclists. Last summer saw a terrible spate of deaths on Mallorca's roads by booze and cocaine fuelled drivers.