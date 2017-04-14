Spanish police chase luxury boats for non-payment of taxes

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has announced that they carried out more than 800 operations across Balearic Island marinas in 2016.

During the past year the agents acted upon 435 denuncias against luxury boats owners for the non-payment of taxes which could amount to several million euros.

In addition, the Guardia Civil has arrested two people involved in high-value robberies committed since last February from different nautical clubs in the Port of Palma de Mallorca.

Officers have also recovered three jet skis that had been stolen from different marinas on the island of Mallorca.