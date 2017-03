KING FELIPE met with Joan Punyet Miró, the grandson of famous Mallorcan resident and artist Joan Miró together with Francina Armengol, president of the Balearic Islands when he was presented with 12 Miró bronze sculptures.

The Royal Family was known to have a close relationship with the artist prior to his death on Christmas Day 1983 and the bronzes, which are donated by Successió Miró SL (founded by his heirs), will be put on display in the gardens of the Marivent Palace.