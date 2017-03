The roof of the building where the explosion occurred

AN explosion in a building in Mallorca has left a man with serious injuries.

The 72-year-old has suffered serious burns and was taken to Son Espases Hospital. A dog was also rescued from the scene.

The building is situated in front of the Esporles Council building on Joan Riutort street.

Emergency services acted quickly to bring the blaze under control and are at the time of writing still working to extinguish the flames.

Police believe the explosion was caused by a gas canister.