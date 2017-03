The Fire service rescuing those trapped in the car

TWO people have died and two have been left seriously injured in a car crash in Mallorca.

The accident occurred on the Avenida Tucan, Alcudia, involving a collision between a lorry and a car.

The fire service had to be called out to help free those trapped in the vehicle, and transfer them to Son Espases Hospital.

It is unknown at the time of writing what caused the accident.