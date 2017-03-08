Mallorca celebrates International Women’s Day

PALMA’S cultural centre at the Chapel of Mercy opened ‘the soul of the invisible’ exhibition on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The exhibit brings together the works of seven female artists with themes of gender violence, gender equality, silenced woman and other current cultural topics.

The art showcase can be visited by the public until April 29.

Manacor celebrated early this year – on March 5 - by paying tribute to maids with music, wine and dancing as well as a reading by the professor of Labour Laws from the Balearic Islands University, Francesca Salva.

Salines primary school teacher Luisa Sureda Garcia gave a speech with the theme ‘every day is March 8’ along with her students as well as celebrations throughout the week at the school.

Experts say an estimated 70% of people living in poverty on the Balearic islands are women and almost 69% of women in work earn less than the minimum wage.