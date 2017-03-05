Nightclub magnate and associates arrested on multiple corruption charges in Mallorca

THE judge heading an ongoing trial into police corruption in Mallorca has ordered that the owner of some of the island’s biggest nightclubs be imprisoned without bail until investigations are concluded.

Tolo Cursach, whose clubs include Pacha and Tito’s in Palma de Mallorca, BCM in Calvia, and the Megapark complex, has been taken into custody over a range of charges including alleged murder, drug trafficking, and corruption of minors.

The tycoon is suspected of working in collusion with corrupt local police chiefs in order to benefit his own businesses while damaging his competitors.

Two senior members of Cursach’s business group, Tolo Sbert and Antoni Bergas, have also been detained, although at present all three arrests are only considered a precautionary measure.

Sbert has also been jailed without bail, while Bergas has been charged and released, while having his passport confiscated.

The trio are accused of a swathe of crimes, which also include bribery, extorsion, coercion, falsifying official documents, possession of firearms and the issuing of violent threats.

The arrests follow an investigation into the death of a former employee of the group, who was allegedly in possession of incriminating evidence regarding Cursach, according to Spanish media outlet 20 Minutos.

All three men have refused to testify before a judge having been picked up last week as police also ransacked Cursach’s various properties and offices.