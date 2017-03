NEWLY elected president of the Balearic parliament, Baltasar Picornell, has been fined €601 for “resisting the Guardia Civil'' while protesting in Fornalutx against the annual bull run.

Picornell stands by his actions as he remains committed to animal welfare.

He also realises he could not do it again, saying, “it is clear that I am now the president of parliament, so I could not act in the same way and take part in the protest."