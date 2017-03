CIUDADANOS spokesman Carlos Tarancon has called on Calvia town hall to address and manage the growing processionary caterpillar problem across the town.

Tarancon denounced that the species was poorly managed in 2016, leading to an even larger number appearing this spring.

He said, “there have been no aggressive actions against this species, which caused the caterpillars to reproduce; the rise in temperature has caused the cocoons to open early.”