NEW HOTEL: Would become a municipal asset and provide sports facilities.

A HOTEL that includes a velodrome is becoming a likely project for Son Baulo in Can Picafort.

Proposed by Joan Monjo, mayor of Santa Margailda, the hotel would involve complex urban planning issues on the 275,000 square metre plot of land where builder Vicenc Grande envisions the project.

The hotel will become a municipal asset without financing coming from the town hall, creating sports facilities and a large ‘green lung and equipment area,’ according to Monjo.