SPANISH tennis coach Toni Nadal, uncle and coach to Rafa, has announced this is his last season coaching his nephew.

After the current season ends he will be returning to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

Toni Nadal currently holds the position of head of academy, and plans to spend his time training young talent on his home island.

Nadal also insists the relationship with his famous nephew remains strong, and the decision is best for both parties.