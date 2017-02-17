Friday, 17 February 2017

Princess Cristina not guilty but husband faces jail

John Smith
Mallorca
17 February 2017
THREE judges in Mallorca have unanimously found Princess Cristina not guilty of the criminal charges she was accused of by the now disgraced Manos Limpios union, but she has been ordered to pay €265,000 in civil liability damages.

Her husband, Iñaki Urdangarín, has been found guilty of a number of criminal charges and has been sentenced to a total of six years and three months in prison together with a €512,000 fine.

A spokesperson for the Royal Household has reportedly confirmed that the King respects the independence of the Spanish judiciary, but made no other immediate comment on the judgement.

