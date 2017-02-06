Transport rebellion in Calvia

Monday, 06 February 2017

BUS SERVICE: The idea of a direct link to the airport has been rejected. BUS SERVICE: The idea of a direct link to the airport has been rejected.

CALVIA Council has rejected the idea of direct buses linking the area to the airport. Councillors opposed the proposal from the Balearic parliament as a mark of solidarity with taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers have made their fury at new direct bus service plans well-known. They have even threatened to strike over Easter if their demands were not met. 

Councillors also noted that the bus service would have to be subsidised by the taxpayer. Meanwhile a substantial tax revenue is raised from the more expensive taxis. 

Regardless of the vote, major changes are afoot for the pubic bus sector in Mallorca. Subsidies will be stopped and the service thrown out to more privatisation and competition. The number of passengers is expected to almost double in the next decade. 

 

  • Richard Chew

    I fear the Palma Airport taxi drivers are on the road to nowhere with their protests over the planned new bus routes to tourist resorts.

    As a dad who frequently travels over from the UK with a family of five, and is fleeced for two taxis as a result, I have little sympathy with the drivers.

    Not when they trouser the thick end of £100 for two taxis to Magaluf one way. Not when some of them bid skywards of 300,000 Euros for a Calvia taxi plate this summer - a record I'm told.

    I applaud the extra choice that people will now have as to how they are able to make their way to their holiday destination.

    The taxi drivers would be far better served exploring ways of meeting the needs of their everyday punters - rather than robbing them.

    And top of that wish list is having taxis and private hire cars that seat more than 4 persons.

    Of course, the real fun and games will start when the super consumer-friendly Uber hit Majorca. I - and many of your readers I suspect - can't wait,

  • Genie

    I so much wish for a bus service from SW to airport. The taxis terrify me - tailgating & driving too fast. I've begged them to drive more slowly but that just seems to make them worse!

