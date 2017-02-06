Transport rebellion in Calvia

BUS SERVICE: The idea of a direct link to the airport has been rejected.

CALVIA Council has rejected the idea of direct buses linking the area to the airport. Councillors opposed the proposal from the Balearic parliament as a mark of solidarity with taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers have made their fury at new direct bus service plans well-known. They have even threatened to strike over Easter if their demands were not met.

Councillors also noted that the bus service would have to be subsidised by the taxpayer. Meanwhile a substantial tax revenue is raised from the more expensive taxis.

Regardless of the vote, major changes are afoot for the pubic bus sector in Mallorca. Subsidies will be stopped and the service thrown out to more privatisation and competition. The number of passengers is expected to almost double in the next decade.