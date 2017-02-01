Fury over Mallorca flood funding

THE Spanish national government in Madrid has approved a special royal decree enabling emergency compensation for the Balearics after the storms and floods of recent months. But the Mallorcan Farmers Union is furious with the details, suggesting that ministers are having a laugh at their expense.

Severe flooding struck Mallorca in mid-January, inflicting particular damage on corn and potato farmers. They were already suffering after major floods in December and angry that swifter action wasn’t taken to prevent the latest floods.

Government compensation for weather damage is notoriously slow to arrive in Spain. By declaring a major catastrophe, the Balearics were able to request emergency funding. But the farmers note that only those with insurance will receive any money, which they reckon makes a mockery of the concept of emergency aid. Insurance is still relatively uncommon across the islands.