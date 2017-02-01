From Mallorca to the Berlinale

SHORT FILM: Is the second in a proposed trilogy.

A GERMAN short film produced on Mallorca will be presented at the European Film Market in Berlin in February. ‘Martha’' made its world premiere at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival last year to wide acclaim.

It forms a sequel to the award-winning ‘Maria’ from director Florian Gottschick and the second in a proposed trilogy set on the island.

Martha stars Carmen Molinar who plays a 53-year-old recently widowed mother contemplating her life. The film was shot around Cala Rajada, Capdepera, Cala Torta and Campos.

The European Film Market is held simultaneously with the Berlin International Film Festival, one of the world’s leading film spectacles.