'Sun taxes' reach record high in Mallorca

Matthew Elliott
Mallorca
25 January 2017
2 comments
Locals now pay an average of €40 per megawatt hour, compared to just €19 when the tax first was rolled out.

MALLORCA residents who use solar power to help provide energy at home are being forced to pay more than ever before under the highly controversial ‘sun tax.’ The rates went up dramatically on January 1 meaning locals now pay an average of €40 per megawatt hour, compared to just €19 when the tax first was rolled out in 2015.

The increased charges apply to all photovoltaic (PV) installations with a total capacity of more than 10 megawatts and which feed into the public network. There are around 400 such homes and public institutions scattered around the islands.

Independent political party Mes (more for Mallorca) has said the higher tax reveals the ‘distastrous’ energy policies of the governing Popular Party in Madrid. Meanwhile the director of the official Balearic climate change body voiced his fears that the decision would put people off going solar.

Despite many countries offering people a tax incentive to choose environmentally-friendly solar power for their homes, the Spanish prime minister decided to penalise them. Opposition parties claim that Mariano Rajoy was unduly influenced by the country’s powerful energy companies. 

Comments (2)

  • Mike in ESP

    Couldn't agree more Dree but Rajoy has a mindset from 100 years ago, he is PM of Spain and one of the main issues in holding Spain back, this country should be booming but employment regulation, continually growing bureaucracy, the Euro, political corruption and taxing the people feeding you keeps Spain in its slippy black hole!

  • Dree Edgar

    Not merely an absurd tax but a monstrously abusive tax. Spanish subjects invest in clean, sustainable energy& get taxed for their responsibility.

    Spain is vulnerable to oil imports & prices which OPEC is in the process of rigging.

