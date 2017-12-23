Gibraltar

Gibraltar World Trade Center raises £2,000 for Christmas appeal

By Saturday, 23 December 2017 09:36 0
Presentation of the cheque, Gerald Teuma on the left of picture Presentation of the cheque, Gerald Teuma on the left of picture Gibraltar World Trade Center

THE Chairman of the Gibraltar World Trade Center (WTC) Gregory Butcher presented a cheque for £1,000 to Gerard Teuma, CEO of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) towards its Christmas Appeal.

However, in keeping with the Christmas spirit, Mr Butcher announced that this would be increased to £2000.  GBC Open Day has already raised more than £100,000 and the generosity of the people of Gibraltar continues with donations still pouring in.

Testimony to the kindness of people are the 308 children’s presents that have been donated by employees and visitors of the World Trade Center.  

Pictured around the Christmas tree is the array of presents, which will be delivered to Women In Need and the Care Agency.  

