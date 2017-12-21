Boris bats for Gibraltar in the Brexit extension affair

AFTER the Prime Minister and other senior Ministers gave additional assurances that Gibraltar would be protected in Brexit negotiations a further confirmation was received.

This morning (Thursday), the UK Foreign Secretary the Rt Hon Boris Johnson, rang Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to provide further expressions of the UK Government’s support .

He personally guaranteed that Gibraltar would be covered by the UK’s transitional agreement and also promised that there would continue to be a ‘rock-like defence’ of the sovereignty of Gibraltar.