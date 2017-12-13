Gibraltar

The Mayor of Gibraltar visits the Ecopark to promote awareness of recycling

By Wednesday, 13 December 2017 13:40 0
Mayor Aldorino visiting the Ecopark

FORMER Miss World and now mayor of the city, Kaiane Aldorino is committed to creating awareness of recycling.

 She supports both the Government of Gibraltar and global initiatives to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and recently visited the Ecopark in order to learn how waste is managed locally.

On her visit, the mayor gained a better understanding of the recycling process and the role that individuals can play.

Recycling is not a new concept for Gibraltar. 2008 saw the introduction of two specific waste streams, glass and tin. In 2012, waste streams for paper and plastics were added, with waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) being introduced shortly after.

Since then, recycling in Gibraltar has expanded and, in 2015, the Ecopark opened and provided a one-stop facility for the disposal of all recyclable waste.

Recycling leads to the conservation of energy but she also wants to see a reduction in pollution, the amount of waste products going to landfill and the overall cleanliness of air, water and land.

