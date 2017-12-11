Gibraltar

Dr Garcia will lead the Gibraltar delegation discussing Brexit in London

By Monday, 11 December 2017 10:14 0
Deputy Chief Minister Dr Richard Garcia Deputy Chief Minister Dr Richard Garcia HM Government of Gibraltar

THE Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, is leading the Gibraltar delegation at today’s (Monday) fifth meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar EU Negotiations) to be held at the Department for Exiting the European Union in London.

Accompanying Dr Garcia will be the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola, who is responsible for financial services and online gaming, and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas.

The UK Team will be led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Robin Walker MP and will consist of senior officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office, the Department for Exiting the EU, and the Treasury among others.

The discussions are likely to focus on a wide range of issues including a review of positive progress on financial services, online gaming and the Brexit implementation phase.

