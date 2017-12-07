Gibraltar

Gibraltar presence at UK Security Expo 2017 in London

By Thursday, 07 December 2017 16:33 1 comment
The two officers with border force colleagues The two officers with border force colleagues HM Government of Gibraltar

TWO senior customs officers, Christian Borrell (Marine) and Ernest Danino (Operations) recently attended the UK Security Expo 2017 which took place at the Grand Hall, Olympia, London.

This is a large event that looks at some of the most challenging threats to citizens, borders and infrastructure. The exhibition provides a unique and secure environment for security experts to come together to share experience and gain the knowledge needed to address current and emerging security challenges.

The show attracts more than 10,000 international visitors to London from government, transport & borders, major events, military, law enforcement, emergency services, CNI and the public and private Sectors.

During the show, the officers also had very useful meetings with UK Border Force personnel in order to further promote training and exchange opportunities in the future.

Tags
  John Chambers

The Gibraltar security story: Good, all good, good, good, good.

 
Latest News

