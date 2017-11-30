Two rescued, three dead as Coast Guard pull more people from the Mediterranean

THE Spanish Coast Guard rescued two migrants from the Strait of Gibraltar yesterday, but found the bodies of three of their fellow travellers.

The men, thought to be from Morocco, say they were travelling with another man, who is still missing.

Two helicopters reportedly saved the men, one of whom was clinging to a “semi-sunken” rubber dinghy.

One of the men was taken to hospital in Algeciras, with the other evacuated to Jerez and the bodies taken to Tarifa, the Coast Guard added on social media.

The service is facing an ongoing battle to save migrants who attempt the perilous crossing over the Mediterranean.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) say over 3,000 people have died while trying to reach Europe since the start of 2017.