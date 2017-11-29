Additional seats on easyJet flights to Gibraltar from UK

FUTURE easyJet flights from Bristol and Gatwick will be capable of carrying 30 more passengers to Gibraltar due to a change of aircraft.

By substituting A320 aircraft with one extra row of seats for the smaller A319 which currently operates, the airline will increase capacity by 3,000 passengers over the winter months and this change will be in place at least until March of next year.

With the loss of Monarch flights due to bankruptcy, any additional capacity is welcomed by the Tourist Board and Gibraltar Government.