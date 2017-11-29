Gibraltar

Additional seats on easyJet flights to Gibraltar from UK

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 15:13 0
easyJet A320 Airbus taking off easyJet A320 Airbus taking off Alf van Beem Wikimedia

FUTURE easyJet flights from Bristol and Gatwick will be capable of carrying 30 more passengers to Gibraltar due to a change of aircraft.

By substituting A320 aircraft with one extra row of seats for the smaller A319 which currently operates, the airline will increase capacity by 3,000 passengers over the winter months and this change will be in place at least until March of next year.

With the loss of Monarch flights due to bankruptcy, any additional capacity is welcomed by the Tourist Board and Gibraltar Government.

Tags
« Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Gibraltar Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Gibraltar? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
When it rains it pours in #Spain... #Andalucia #Floods https://t.co/QekwUoRFLY
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#BREAKING Train derailed on its way to #Malaga https://t.co/mYpixoUVyM
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Definitely an improvement on the last one 😂#CristianoRonaldo #statue https://t.co/kKgSiQoWeC
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust