Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

THE demise of Monarch airline meant that Gibraltar lost a number of flights to regional airports but this is in part to be resolved.

Following meetings at the World Travel Market in London the Gibraltar Government has approved an agreement with short break specialists Super Break and their Gibraltar agent Bland Group International for a four-week trial of charter flights and breaks from a range of UK airports.

The flights are set to operate twice a week for four weeks in July from Belfast International, Humberside, Exeter, Bournemouth, Durham Tees Valley and East Midlands Airport.

The final details of the programme have yet to be confirmed along with a date when the packages will be put on sale.

Whilst this does not assist in the supply of seats alone, it will ensure that local hotels, restaurants and shops will benefit from the influx of tourists and if the test is successful, the flights may well be extended.