British mother-of-two stabbed to death in Gibraltar

The scene of the attack

POLICE are probing the suspected murder of a British woman in Gibraltar.

Mother-of-two Carolina Elizabeth Lishman, 32, died at St. Bernard’s Hospital after being found in a flat on Sir William Jackson Grove with an unnamed man, said to be in his early 40s, who also had severe knife wounds.

He remains in critical condition as the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) moved to calm public fears.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police wants to reassure the public in general, and the residents of Sir William Jackson Grove in particular, that there is no danger to the public,” the RGP said in a statement.

"Members of the RGP's Crime and Protective Services Division have been recalled and a murder investigation has been instigated with a crime scene investigation being conducted at the residence.

"The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer."

The RGP also confirmed that it is not looking for a third person, but is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called for citizens to respect the woman's family at “this tragic time.”

He said: "I urge all to think first of the deceased and the family.

"The harrowing circumstances of this matter are not for social media speculation."