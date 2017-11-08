Gibraltar prepares for Miss World final in China in just over a week

MISS GIBRALTAR 2017, Jodie Garcia, has arrived in China to participate in the Miss World Pageant being held in the Chinese city of Sanya.

The 120 contestants will be involved in a full schedule of activities, receptions, official ceremonies, filming and touring the City.

Jodie took part in the 67th Miss World Opening Ceremony which was held in Huangshan at the beautiful Yellow Mountain which is one of the most famous mountains in China and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Details of Jodie’s exciting and schedule are regularly updated on her Facebook Pages Miss Gibraltar and 'Miss World – Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation will be broadcasting the Miss World Pageant Final live on Saturday week, November 18 at 1pm.