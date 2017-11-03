Gibraltar

Chinese Minister explores future opportunities with World Trade Center Gibraltar

Gregory Butcher (WTC Gibraltar), Mr Chen Hong (Managing Director, Wanda Group London Office), Minister Joe Bossano, Minister Counsellor Jin Xu (Chinese Embassy to the UK)

A SENIOR Chinese delegation led by the Chinese Embassy’s Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Mr Jin Xu visited the World Trade Center (WTC) Gibraltar today (Friday)

Senior representatives from the Chinese Embassy to the UK, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Department of Commerce for Hunan Province also attended.

They were joined by an official from China’s largest commercial property company, the Wanda Group, the world’s largest development finance institution, China Development Bank and Asia’s largest reinsurer, China Re.

The delegation was accompanied by member of the government, Minister and former Chief Minister Joe Bossano together with senior civil servants from the Chief Minister’s office and Gibraltar’s Hong Kong Office.

After opening in February of this year as the largest Grade A office building in Gibraltar, much of the discussion revolved around the need for an extended World Trade Center Campus to accommodate the economic growth aspirations of Gibraltar. 

