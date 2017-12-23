Costa del Sol

Not one but two great parties in Banus for New Year’s Eve

By Saturday, 23 December 2017 18:08 0
Every night is a good night at La Sala Banus but New Year’s Eve is special Every night is a good night at La Sala Banus but New Year’s Eve is special Pedrojaen.com

THERE is just over a week before people all over the world will celebrate the move from2017 to 2018 and one of the places to be will be La Sala in Banus.

The bar and restaurant are rightly rated highly by residents and visitors for the surroundings, the atmosphere, the friendly, welcoming staff, terrific food, great entertainment and the mix of customers.

New Year’s Eve offers two great choices, with drinks and canapés from 8.30pm until 11pm at the bar costing €90 plus IVA or a full three course meal followed by bacon baguettes at €175 plus IVA in the restaurant.

There’s live music in both venues with the Masquerade duo who have been part of La Sala history performing for more than five years in Banus and the Jackie Brown Band, an all-time favourite at La Sala performing soul, funk and old school rock and roll.

To make your booking which will be absolutely necessary or just to find out more visit  the La Sala Banus website at https://lasalabanus.com/or call 952 814 145.

© 2017 EWN Media Group 
