Costa del Sol

Mother still yearns to find daughter, Amy Fitzpatrick, who disappeared 10 years ago in Spain

By Saturday, 23 December 2017 16:23 0
FLASHBACK: Releasing balloons in Mijas for Amy FLASHBACK: Releasing balloons in Mijas for Amy

EVERY year since daughter Amy Fitzpatrick went missing in Calahonda on New Year’s Eve 2008, mother Audrey has made the lonely journey from Ireland to the Costa del Sol as a mark of respect.

Euro Weekly News has covered this sad story since Amy disappeared after baby-sitting for a family friend and regularly speaks to Audrey especially at this time of year.

She has revealed to us that although she had booked her flight to Malaga so that she could once again try to jog memories and publicly remind everyone that the 15-year-old mysteriously vanished on the short walk home, she has decided that she can’t do it again this year.

“I’ve done everything I can over the past 10 years to try to find out what happened on that night” Audrey told EWN on the phone from Ireland.

“We have made appeals, produced posters, spoken to people locally, prayed and have had support from the press but all to no avail. At the moment, I’m simply too tired to make it over this year although my thoughts are constantly with my daughter” she continued.

Then in contemplative mood, she added “My last happy memory of that terrible night was sitting in a bar and hearing performer Stevie Nelson sing Sweet Home Calahonda. All I can hope now is that the Irish media and papers like Euro Weekly News will keep covering the story and that eventually the truth will come to light.”

The last decade has not been a good one for Audrey as she has also had to overcome her own serious health problems and saw her partner Dave Mahon jailed for the manslaughter of son Dean.

If any reader has any information about Amy then please contact EWN and we will ensure that the information is passed to Audrey.

Tags
« Two arrested for Costa del Sol hair salon robbery Not one but two great parties in Banus for New Year’s Eve »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice