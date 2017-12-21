Costa del Sol

Sting due to return to Costa del Sol next summer

By Thursday, 21 December 2017 17:52 0
STING: Performing numbers from his latest album on stage. STING: Performing numbers from his latest album on stage. Rebecca Blissett

DESPITE the fact that there were considerable problems earlier this year with the then ruling council in Marbella, the Starlite festival has announced its first four acts for 2018 including Sting.

Tickets for the Sting concert to be held on Thursday July 19 went on sale yesterday (Wednesday) alongside those for David Bisbal who plays the next day as well as Pablo Alboran on August 1 as part of his Prometto tour where he will promote his fourth album.

Also confirmed is flamenco dancer Sara Baras who will present her new show Sombras (Shadows) a journey through light and dark with many shades on August 11.

Also announced but with dates to be confirmed, the very popular CantaJuego children’s show will be returning to entertain the entire family with songs, dance and audience participation.

Fans of Sting will remember that he last appeared on the Costa del Sol in July at a sold out show by the Castle Sohail in Fuengirola when he was promoting his latest album 57th & 9th. 

At that time he told Euro Weekly News “I’m very much looking forward to performing in Fuengirola. I appreciate the fans’ loyalty and support in Spain. I love touring and I still get a buzz from being on stage. There’s no way to describe the feeling of playing for thousands of people who are pleased to see you. That’s something you can’t be blasé about.”

Clearly, he must have enjoyed the response he received from the admiring audience as he was quick to agree to return to Costa del Sol.

The current Marbella council leader Mayor Angeles Muñoz made a point of meeting with the organisers of the festival soon after she regained power and it is generally believed that she sees many advantages to the running of the festival which generates work for hundreds of local people and promotes the name of Marbella on the international stage.

There are however a number of problems to face as the Junta de Andalucia and the Local Police as well as opposition politicians and businesses have suggested that there are breaches of local bylaws concerning the venue and after event parties as well as the fact that the site is in a protected area.

These problems have resulted in the organisers currently stating that although there will be a Starlite, probably in Marbella they are not yet in a position to confirm that it will take place in the usual venue in Nagueles.

With tickets going on sale already, it is a brave concert goer who will commit to spend quite large amounts of money on purchasing tickets for a site that may be in Nagueles, may be in Marbella or could be somewhere completely different.

Tags
« EXCLUSIVE: Out of control? Death lorry crash witness speaks out Convicted drug dealer who spent a decade on the run is traced by UK police and arrested in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice