Costa del Sol

EXCLUSIVE: Out of control? Death lorry crash witness speaks out

By Thursday, 21 December 2017 14:45 0
HEROIC EFFORT: The lorry crash witnessed by Darren (inset). HEROIC EFFORT: The lorry crash witnessed by Darren (inset). Bomberos de Mijas/Darren Cook

A BRITISH father-of-two has spoken of the events surrounding a deadly lorry crash that he witnessed on the Costa del Sol.

“I was in the car that the lorry overtook just before it crashed,” London-born Darren John Cook, 44, told the Euro Weekly News.

“Lots of people on social media have been making comments that he was speeding unnecessarily, but he was sounding his horn repeatedly and I believe there was a problem with the vehicle.”

It comes after the articulated lorry careered off the A-7 dual carriageway on a notoriously dangerous bend in La Cala de Mijas, plummeting several metres onto the beach.

“My wife Kasia was driving and I don’t think he tried to slow down as he hit the bend, then the trailer fell sideways, slid along the road and then the whole lot went through the barrier.”

“He could have been out of control and I think it’s wrong to judge him without all the evidence.”

Mr Cook, who has lived in Cabopino for the last three years and teaches at a private Marbella school, continued: “He did not die on impact, myself and a couple of other people rushed to the beach to try and save him and he was speaking to us before he died.

“We could see diesel pouring out but a couple of Spanish men managed to get the door partially open and confirmed he was alive.

“When the police arrived we were asked to step away.”

Mijas fire brigade has confirmed the above version of events after the incident was misreported in other local media.

An official at the town’s fire station, speaking exclusively with the Euro Weekly News, said: “Two Spanish lifeguards - who we know personally - managed to get the door open and reach the driver, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

“There were no British people involved in giving mouth-to-mouth.”

Tags
« Replica Spanish galleon docks in Costa del Sol after Atlantic voyage Sting due to return to Costa del Sol next summer »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice