Costa del Sol

JUICY: Police bust Costa del Sol gang who smuggled cocaine in pineapples

By Thursday, 21 December 2017 12:41 0
How the drugs were concealed and police smashing into the contents (inset) How the drugs were concealed and police smashing into the contents (inset) National Police

A FAMILY-RUN organisation on the Costa del Sol which allegedly smuggled tons of cocaine into Spain using pineapples has been busted by police.

The gang reportedly ran one of the largest drug trafficking operations in Europe and had been in business for more than 40 years.

Police made 11 arrests during the investigation in total and seize a ton of cocaine.

Officers also intercepted €180,000 in cash, €200,000 worth of jewellery, two pistols and 15 vehicles.

They have also frozen more than €2 million across several bank accounts and repossessed 57 buildings worth €7 million.

The 72-year-old head of the crime ring, along with four of his sons and two sons-in-law, is believed to have used the guise of his shipping company to hide his illicit activities by shipping the drugs in pineapples transported in cargo ships.

In one of the ships intercepted from Costa Rica, officers discovered 33 kilos of cocaine concealed in small cylinder containers that had been covered with yellow wax and hidden inside the pineapples. Police had to smash open thousands of pieces of fruit to locate all of the drugs.

They also found more than 960 kilos of cocaine hidden in a shipment of pineapples bound for Algeciras from Ecuador.

National police, with the help of Spanish tax officials, were able to verify the existence of the gang’s activities more than a year ago, and discovered the family were masking their illegal activities by hiding the narcotics in shipping containers to avoid detection by police and customs.

According to a police spokesperson, the organisation has been smuggling drugs into Spain since the 1970s, and started by sneaking hashish from Morocco then expanded into bringing cocaine from Latin America.

They also claimed the crime gang used highly sophisticated security measures to shield their movements, including the use of state-of-the-art electronic devices, coded messages and constantly changing vehicles to avoid detection.

Tags
« Happy holidays: Schoolchildren form giant Christmas tree Replica Spanish galleon docks in Costa del Sol after Atlantic voyage »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice