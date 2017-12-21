Happy holidays: Schoolchildren form giant Christmas tree

‘TIS THE SEASON: The giant tree as seen from above

MORE than 1,000 schoolchildren have formed a giant human Christmas tree.

The stunning festive scene was captured by a drone at Los Manantiales football ground in Alhaurin de la Torre,

It comes after the local education department teamed up with the Las Canteras social and environmental foundation to design the initiative, which aimed to bring children together ahead of next week’s festivities.