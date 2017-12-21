Happy holidays: Schoolchildren form giant Christmas tree

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
MORE than 1,000 schoolchildren have formed a giant human Christmas tree.
The stunning festive scene was captured by a drone at Los Manantiales football ground in Alhaurin de la Torre,
It comes after the local education department teamed up with the Las Canteras social and environmental foundation to design the initiative, which aimed to bring children together ahead of next week’s festivities.
