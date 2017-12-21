Costa del Sol

Malaga man arrested in online PlayStation scam

By Staff reporter Thursday, 21 December 2017 10:56 0
GAME OVER: The PlayStation 4 console buyers never received GAME OVER: The PlayStation 4 console buyers never received Shutterstock

A MALAGA man who allegedly scammed over 1,000 online buyers through a fake PlayStation sale has been arrested, according to reports.

The man, of Italian origin, and two others defrauded customers who thought they were buying cut-price PlayStation 4s in time for Christmas, the Policia Nacional have said.

Provincial Commissioner Francisco López Canedo announced the arrest yesterday as part of the police´s ´Safe Commerce’ campaign. The campaign aims to encourage buyers to be cautious when shopping online.

The group reportedly advertised PlayStation 4s with games included on social media. They were priced at €250, slightly lower than the prices of well-known sellers so as not to make buyers suspicious.

People who bought the PlayStations paid the €250 but never received them. When police investigated they discovered over 1,000 sales had been made, according to reports.

The investigation remains active so police can find out the full extent of the scam and identify as many victims as possible before the case is brought to court.

Tags
« ‘Huggers’ arrested for stealing from elderly on Costa del Sol Happy holidays: Schoolchildren form giant Christmas tree »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice