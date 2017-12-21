Malaga man arrested in online PlayStation scam

A MALAGA man who allegedly scammed over 1,000 online buyers through a fake PlayStation sale has been arrested, according to reports.

The man, of Italian origin, and two others defrauded customers who thought they were buying cut-price PlayStation 4s in time for Christmas, the Policia Nacional have said.

Provincial Commissioner Francisco López Canedo announced the arrest yesterday as part of the police´s ´Safe Commerce’ campaign. The campaign aims to encourage buyers to be cautious when shopping online.

The group reportedly advertised PlayStation 4s with games included on social media. They were priced at €250, slightly lower than the prices of well-known sellers so as not to make buyers suspicious.

People who bought the PlayStations paid the €250 but never received them. When police investigated they discovered over 1,000 sales had been made, according to reports.

The investigation remains active so police can find out the full extent of the scam and identify as many victims as possible before the case is brought to court.