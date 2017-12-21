‘Huggers’ arrested for stealing from elderly on Costa del Sol

POLICE have arrested two Romanians in Marbella who were using ‘hugging’ or ‘affectionate’ theft methods.

Officers swooped on the two when they tried to steal a high-end watch from an elderly man in San Pedro de Alcantara.

The man and woman, aged 33 and 24, are believed to belong to a criminal network of Romanian origin.

Women would for approaching potential victims - usually elderly people – and, after pretending to know them or asking them for a favour, would take advantage of the opportunity to steal their valuables.

National Police made the arrests in a shopping centre parking area in San Pedro de Alcantara when they saw a woman go to the car of an elderly man. While engaging in a conversation, she grabbed his watch and tried to steal it.

Officers arrested the pair and recovered the car that was used to transport the thieves and other effects including €750 euros in cash and two phones.