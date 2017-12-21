Costa del Sol

‘Huggers’ arrested for stealing from elderly on Costa del Sol

Thursday, 21 December 2017
ARRESTED: Gang used &#039;hugging&#039; method to distract victims - file photograph ARRESTED: Gang used 'hugging' method to distract victims - file photograph Shutterstock

POLICE have arrested two Romanians in Marbella who were using ‘hugging’ or ‘affectionate’ theft methods.

Officers swooped on the two when they tried to steal a high-end watch from an elderly man in San Pedro de Alcantara.

The man and woman, aged 33 and 24, are believed to belong to a criminal network of Romanian origin.

Women would for approaching potential victims - usually elderly people – and, after pretending to know them or asking them for a favour, would take advantage of the opportunity to steal their valuables.

National Police made the arrests in a shopping centre parking area in San Pedro de Alcantara when they saw a woman go to the car of an elderly man. While engaging in a conversation, she grabbed his watch and tried to steal it.

Officers arrested the pair and recovered the car that was used to transport the thieves and other effects including  €750 euros in cash and two phones.

