British drug trafficker who swam from Spain to Gibraltar to hand himself in is jailed

BEHIND BARS: Jason ‘Jugs’ Waterman will spend more than seven years in prison

A BRITISH man who reportedly swam from Spain to Gibraltar to hand himself in has been sentenced to seven years in prison on drug importation charges.

Jason “Jugs” Waterman from Watford was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at Bagby airfield near Thirk. North Yorkshire in October 2015.

The 33-year-old, whose nicknames include Jugs and Jumbo due to his ‘distinct’ ears, had been on board an aircraft that had flown into the airfield carrying approximately seven kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated €1.3 million.

As Border Force officers arrived on the scene to carry out checks on the plane, he ran off leaving a suitcase full of the drugs in a nearby hedgerow and fled to Spain.

After more than a year and a half on the run, Waterman eventually handed himself in to the Gibraltarian authorities in June after he appeared on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

The Brit appeared in Gibraltar dripping wet and carrying a bag of wet clothes, claiming that he had swam across from Spain, rather than cross the land border.

Waterman was later extradited back to the UK to face drug importation charges and was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison on Monday, December 18.